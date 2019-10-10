Cabarrus Touch-A-Truck puts kids in the driver’s seat

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Cabarrus Arena will transform into a playground of machinery. Bring your family to see, touch and safely explore their favorite vehicles and machines while meeting the people who operate them.
Touch-A-Truck takes place on Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, located at 4751 NC-49, Concord. Admission is free and food is available for purchase. Parking is $5.
Byron Haigler, assistant director for Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks, approached the Cabarrus Arena with the idea this spring.
“I’ve gone to similar events with my family and the Arena was excited by the idea of hosting our own version,” said Haigler. “Thanks to incredible support from the community, it’s grown to become one of the largest machinery exhibitions in the region.”
In addition to parked vehicles, the event features live demonstrations on land and in the sky. The variety of vehicles will appeal to different interests and keep lines moving quickly. A sensory-friendly hour with limited noise and lights is available from 9 to 10 a.m.
“We wanted to take this idea to the next level,” Haigler added. “You’re going to be able to touch everything—climb on it, sit in the seat, put your hands on the steering wheel … honk the horns, flash the lights, everything that you would want to do as a kid …”
For more information on Touch-A-Truck, visit @CabCoALP on Facebook or visit the event page at [bit.ly/TAT_2019]bit.ly/TAT_2019.
Touch-A-Truck event information:
· See, touch and climb on more than 100 land- and air-based vehicles, large and small
· Experience the sensory-friendly hour from 9 to 10 a.m., with limited horns and sirens
· View demonstrations from professional skydivers, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, a helicopter take-off and landing, drones and K-9 officers
· Visit with public safety officers and other equipment operators and learn more about their careers
