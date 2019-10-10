Beers and Burpees help Dream on 3 make multiple dreams come true!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Twice a month we get the distinct honor of showing you guys VIP dreams given in surprise ceremonies to deserving kids in our community, all from local charity Dream On 3, which makes sports dreams come true for kids with uphill medical battles.
Recently, we got the chance to witness multiple dream announcements in one afternoon at the 9th annual Beers and Burpees charity event.
It’s exactly what it sounds like: A fundraiser where you mix beer, with working out. At least 1,600 people showed up, with 80-plus gyms represented.
Organizers say they started Beers and Burpees in order to raise money specifically for Dream On 3. This year, WBTV’s Alex Giles emceed the event.
Alex got the crowd going as he stood in front of a garage door and told them about a special surprise behind it.
“You’re about to see what this event is all about,” he said. “What Dream On 3 is all about. We’re about to meet a very special young man. His name is Braydon Barley. He’s 16 years old. He lives with Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic disorder. He’s a happy kid though who loves Motocross.”
With that, Braydon came running out. And, actually, didn’t stop. He went right into the crowd and Alex and the many supporters there had to kindly and jokingly reel him back onto center stage.
“Braydon!” Alex said. “Come back here, buddy. We need to tell you about your dream to meet Adam Cianciarulo. It’s coming true! You’re going to meet your favorite Motocross driver!”
Braydon yelled with excitement, but the day wasn’t just about THIS Braydon.
Alex then introduced another boy named Braidon Brown.
His sports dream was to watch his favorite NFL team play – the New England Patriots.
Just so happened (ha-ha, not a coincidence) a representative from the Patriots was on hand.
“Your dream is going to come true this year,” she said. “The Patriots know all about you. We’re going to fly you to Boston, go to a Patriots game, how does that sound?”
Braidon said it sounded pretty good.
If you’re thinking BEER and Burpees doesn’t let anyone under the age of 21 participate, kids out here had their own version: Brownies and Burpees. All ages ate a brownie, then ran, or rolled, to workout. Rolled because many were part of the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets wheelchair basketball team. Afterwards, one of them, a boy named Cameron Ruis, is called up front.
He, too, surprised. His dream came true when he was told he’d fly to Pennsylvania and get front row seats and meet all the Penguin hockey players.
“No way, no way,” Cam just kept saying with a huge smile. “No way! NO WAY!”
By the end of the afternoon, Beers and Burpees surprised four different Dream On 3 kids with elaborate sports dreams, and raised over $176,000 for the charity to help make other dreams come true for other local kids in the future.
To find out more about Dream On 3, go to www.dreamon3.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.