After several months, NC mom’s disappearance now a death investigation

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Holly Springs mother is now a death investigation, according to police.
Investigators believe Monica Moynan has been missing since April and they’ve been actively investigating since it was reported in July.
“Our investigators have worked tirelessly, following up on leads and examining evidence associated with her disappearance,” police said in a statement.
“Over the past several weeks, during the course of this extensive investigation, it is now believed that Monica is deceased. Our focus has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation.”
Holly Springs police ask for the public to continue helping by offering any information regarding the case. Anyone with a tip is asked to contact Det. Mitchell Ham at 919-567-4702.
According to search warrants, Moyman’s ex-boyfriend admitted to using her phone and pretending to be her in text messages and on social media.
Moyman’s friends and family thought messages received from her may have been from someone else. Her mother told police she and her daughter saw each other once a week, but in March they began only speaking through text message, so she requested a wellness check for Moyman on July 19.
Moyman’s ex-boyfriend had also been driving her car and had her cellphone. Virginia deputies said that when they made contact with the ex-boyfriend on July 23, they reported he had Moyman’s phone inside the car and the car had a chemical smell.
The ex-boyfriend claimed Moyman was addicted to heroin. He didn’t know how to tell her mother she was missing and a drug addict. He said he had received a text message with a picture of their two children that said “I can’t do this anymore,” documents said.
He didn’t report Moyman missing because he expected her to come home. He said he was driving her car instead of his because it had car seats, documents said.
Holly Springs police also visited Moyman’s place of employment. They were told by her boss she was a great employee and that she was possibly in an abusive relationship, a warrant said.
