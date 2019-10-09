Swing 4 the Kids golf tourney in Cabarrus County on October 14

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 15th Annual Swing 4 the Kids golf tournament will take place Monday, October 14th at the Cabarrus Country Club in Concord. This tournament benefits the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools’ nurses who are employed by the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
The Cabarrus County Medical Society Alliance, a local nonprofit, hosts this annual event.
Cabarrus County is one of only a few counties in North Carolina with a full-time nurse in every school. Over 39,000 students benefit from access to a school nurse. Some children with chronic conditions would not be able to attend school if there was not a school nurse available to help manage their medications and overall care.
Individual players are $125. Teams of 4 players are $400. For more information about the tournament, or to register, please visit www.swing4thekids.com or email swing4thekids@gmail.com.
