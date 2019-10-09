Statesville Police release crime report, highlight need for more officers

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crime statistics report issued by the City of Statesville showed an alarming increase in some categories, including rape, motor vehicle theft, and larceny.
Statesville’s new police chief says the answer is to hire more officers, but he says it’s a very competitive market right now, especially when he would prefer officers from the Statesville area.
“We’re looking at more officers to address some of the growing needs that we have in the city," said Chief David Addison.
Chief Addison, on the job since February, released a crime report showing increases in some crime categories, including rape, motor vehicle theft, and larceny. He says to get a handle on it, he needs more officers. Though the city has grown, the streets are still being staffed at 1980’s levels.
“When you’re looking at 46 officers just assigned to patrol," Chief Addison added. "Back in the early 80’s officers were able to take a call, get out of the car, get to know your neighbors, now they’re going to call after call after call so they don’t have time to do some of the other proactive stuff they would normally do.”
Salisbury had a similar problem a year or two ago, down 20 positions. A big effort was made to hire more officers, and the crime rate went down.
Chief Addison says that’s no surprise, and given the opportunity, has this message…
“If you have someone, or you know someone that would be great in serving the community, and that is a key word, we encourage to apply, not just to the Statesville PD, but to any police agency.”
There were some promising things in the report in that burglary, robbery, and aggravated assault calls were all down from this time last year.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.