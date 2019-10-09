Rowan Little League World Champs flying to DC for a White House visit on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County All-Stars, Little League Softball World Series Champions, are going to the White House on Friday.
The team is leaving for Washington D.C. from the Statesville Regional Airport on Friday morning, Oct. 11, on a charter plane donated by Victory Air. They have a full day of sightseeing that includes an exclusive visit to the Oval Office.
After the Rowan County team won the championship in August, their U.S. Representatives helped secure an invitation from the White House. The next hurdle was to find a way to get there and Bob Thompson with Victory Air was able to make those arrangements.
“That’s just the kind of corporate citizen they are,” said John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport Manager, about Victory Air. “We are fortunate to have them in our community.”
Ferguson is also excited and honored to have the softball champions at the airport. “I know it’s early in the day, but we invite everyone to come out and wish the team well as they take off on this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
Coach Steve Yang told WBTV that the team will tour the Capitol and the Supreme Court before the Oval Office visit set for 1:45.
The plane is scheduled to leave Statesville Friday at 7:15 a.m., returning around 10:30 p.m. Statesville Regional Airport is located in southwest Statesville on 238 Airport Rd.
For more information about the flight, contact Ferguson at 704-873-1111.
