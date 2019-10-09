Rowan Chamber wins as Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) announce awards

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Active Shooter Training program by the Rowan Chamber was a winner as the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) awarded their 2019 continuing education and innovative program grants at their Annual Management Conference held recently at the Embassy Suites Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The intent of the Continuing Education grant is to reward Chambers that are embracing continuing education opportunities for their executives and staff members.
The goal of the Innovative Program Grants is to reward those Chambers that are being creative and innovative in their efforts to continue to improve and become more relevant in their communities.
This year we are proud to present two Continuing Education Grants and four Innovative Programs Grants to the following Chambers:
Continuing Education Grants
- Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce - $1,000 to attend the South Carolina Economic Development Institute
- Greenwood Chamber of Commerce - $880.50 to attend the ACCE Events Training Conference
Innovative Program Grants
- Ashe County Chamber of Commerce - $2,500 for an Interactive Virtual Tour of Ashe County
- Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce - $2,500 for a Career Readiness Program
- Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce - $2,500 for the Inmates to Entrepreneurs Program
- Rowan County Chamber of Commerce - $2,500 for an Active Shooter Training Program
These chambers will present their programs to association members during the 2020 CACCE Staff Leadership Development Conference in Hilton Head, SC in April.
CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404) 312-0524.
