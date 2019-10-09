Public input welcome for Cabarrus County project

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week to gather input on a proposed project to improve a section of Poplar Tent Road from Woodhaven Place/Gable Oaks Lane to George Liles Parkway, including improvements to the Poplar Tent Road/George Liles Parkway intersection.
A public meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Concord Fire Station #9, 1020 Ivey Cline Road. People may attend the meeting at any time to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team.
People who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments in writing, by phone or email through Oct. 28. All comments received will be reviewed and considered for the final design. More information is also available on the project website.
To send comments or learn more, contact NCDOT Project Manager Travis Preslar at tjpreslar@ncdot.gov or 980-262-6290. You may also submit comments in writing to 12033 E. Independence Boulevard, Suite H, Matthews, N.C., 28105.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Lauren Putnam at lnputnam1@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6072 as early as possible so arrangements can be made.
People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.
