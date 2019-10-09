Person shot, seriously injured in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Lake Drive around 8 p.m. Officers responded in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.
Police say the victim was located with a gunshot wound and could not provide any information about a suspect.
Emergency medical officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information was released.
