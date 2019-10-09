Person rushed to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Julia Avenue around 8:35 p.m.
Police say officers responded in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service. The victim was located with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital by Medic.
Emergency medical officials say the person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.
