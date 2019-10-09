Mild weather continues, so does the dry weather

By Eric Thomas | October 9, 2019 at 12:07 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 12:07 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the first cold front broke the heat wave last week, a second cold front over the last 24 hours finally drove us farther down to the point we actually had a below-average high temperature of 72 on Tuesday.

Mild weather will prevail this week despite a warming trend that will push numbers back up to around 80 by the end of the week.

The next front rolls through on Saturday, but yet again, it looks lacking in moisture and thus our forecast is for only scattered showers.

The best chance for rain hits next Tuesday as a big batch of moisture may finally move across the SE US.

In the meantime, enjoy the fall feel in the air!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

