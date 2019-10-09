Livingstone College fills top posts

As change agent, principal investigator and co-director, McNair was instrumental in the procurement of more than $10 million in grant funds from the National Science Foundation, Department of Education and the Belk Foundation. She has served as a grant reviewer for the National Science Foundation and Association of American Colleges and Universities, and has been invited to speak before such organizations as the Charlotte Rotary Club, National Society of STEM Women of Color and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.