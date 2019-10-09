Little more sun, little warmer today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off today with the same type of weather we had on Tuesday. Cool readings in the 50s and 60s this morning with lots of cloud cover, NE breezes and spotty light showers and sprinkles. But as drier air gradually mixes in today, more sunshine and eventually warmer temperatures in the 70s are expected for the afternoon.
Cloud cover may return overnight, and a few more sprinkles are possible as low temperatures fall back into the 50s again.
More sunshine and even warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s are expected Thursday, increasing further to the lower 80s on Friday. Neither day looks to bring us any much-needed rain. Looking beyond the workweek, rain chances remain low but do come up a little bit on Saturday as a late-day front crosses the region.
Before it does, we’ll probably make another run into the lower 80s again Saturday before we back to the mid-upper 70s on Sunday.
Some long-range models are hinting at perhaps a better rain chance coming our way Tuesday, but that’s a long way off. We’ll be monitoring the trends and keep you posted.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
