Kannapolis Christmas events begin November 23

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 23. The Celebration continues through the Christmas Holiday season with the Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express. We have added more lights and fun for you and your family to enjoy.
The Winterland Express train runs every evening from November 23 – December 30 (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) from 6-9 p.m., Sundays – Thursdays, and from 6 – 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Ride the train through the park, enjoy over 250,000 Christmas lights, make s’mores and more.
Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets to ride the train and carousel are $2 per person per ride. The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.
Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa in his studio each night. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will your family entertain with a Christmas Carol performance.
The Atlantic Coast S Gaugers group returns this year with their popular model trains on display.
On various nights local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs. Children will also have an opportunity to create ornaments and engage in the children’s zone.
Other events during the month-long celebration include:
November 23 – Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy live music and entertainment, kid’s activities and fireworks. Free Admission.
December 14 - The 81st Annual Kannapolis Christmas Parade presented by Cannon Pharmacy begins at 6 p.m. This special night time parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the parade visit the website listed below.
Please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas for a complete schedule of events.
