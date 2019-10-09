Gaston County man held under $1M bond on child porn charges

Gaston County man held under $1M bond on child porn charges
A man is facing charges in a child porn investigation (Source: Gaston County police)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 9, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:42 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is is facing multiple charges in relation to child porn.

Gaston County police say they received a cyber tip from WhatsApp in reference to child porn possibly being downloaded using their app. The investigation led authorities to 25-year-old Elder Aguilar Monzon.

Police served a search warrant and seized Monzon’s phone, where authorities say they discovered “numerous” child pornography images.

Monzon was taken to the Gaston County Jail and given a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.