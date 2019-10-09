Driver killed after running off road, hitting multiple objects in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after running off the road and hitting multiple objects in Catawba County early Wednesday morning.
According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on St. James Church Road around 4:45 a.m.
Troopers say the car was speeding down the road, when the driver lost control and ran off the right side of the road.
After running off the road, the car struck a phone junction box, utility pole and a tree.
The driver, Identified as 24-year-old Aaron Lineberger, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Lineberger was seat belted and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.
