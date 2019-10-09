Crime Stoppers: Police investigating after home hit by bullet in University City community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to find the people responsible for a shooting that led to a home getting hit by a stray bullet.
The incident happened Sunday evening on Knollwood Circle in the University City section of Charlotte.
Ursula Smith has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and believes violence in the area has been on the rise.
“It’s a wonderful community, but we’re struggling with people coming in and doing bad things,” said Smith in an interview with WBTV Tuesday.
Smith said neighbors in her community have had to call police several times regarding crime concerns. She was one of the people who heard the gunfire Sunday night.
“We were all just relaxing, enjoying our Sunday evening and we hear this, ‘brat, brat, brat, brat, brat, brat’ - two rounds like that,” said Smith.
According to Officer Blake Page with the CMPD, no one was hurt at the home that was struck by the bullet. Page said no arrests have been made in the case. He returned to the neighborhood Tuesday to speak with WBTV about the incident.
“Right now we don’t have any suspects, and that’s why we’re here today – to reach out to the community and ask them to provide information to us,” explained Page.
Page is encouraging people to report convicted felons who own guns to the police, before those individuals have a chance to commit another crime. It is illegal for convicted felons to possess a firearm.
“Help us remove some of the resources that these violent criminals have at their disposal to perpetuate that cycle of violence,” said Page.
Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers to report a felon in possession of a firearm can earn a cash reward.
Anyone with information about the shooting on Knollwood Circle should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
