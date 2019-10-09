CMPD searching for wanted breaking-and-entering suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen accused of multiple breaking-and-entering charges is on-the-loose in Charlotte this evening after removing his electronic monitoring device.
Josue Arnoldo Hernandez, 16, is facing three counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of attempted breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Hernandez has been court-ordered to wear a monitoring device while facing these charges. CMPD reports that he cut off the device, however, on Tuesday and was last seen near a residence on Two Moons Drive in east Charlotte earlier in the day.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez, is asked to immediately contact CMPD’s Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
