CMPD investigating two shootings within an hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday night CMPD officers were called to two shootings within an hour of each other in east and north Charlotte.
Around 7:48 p.m. they were called to a home on Lake Drive where 28-year-old Colon Crawford was shot. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, but is now in fair condition.
Crawford told police officers he does not know who shot him.
Less than an hour later around 8:35 p.m., another 28-year-old man was shot on Julia Avenue in North Charlotte. He also went to the hospital with serious injuries. He told police he knows the person who shot him.
Brad Norwood says he’s not surprised by the shooting near his home on Julia Avenue.
“Always watching and always keep my door locked," Norwood said.
Robert Willis works at St Paul Community Missionary Baptist Church on Julia Avenue. He says the clergy is working to better the community.
“We’re trying to get things in the afternoon for the children," he said. "Our pastor is going to get grants to get things for the kids to do as far as computers.”
They hope to reach people young and old to pull them out of the violence.
“There is a better way of living than living in something that is negative or things that are going on that are negative and God is a big part of that,” Willis said.
Police have not made any arrests in these cases. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 704334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.