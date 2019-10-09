Children invited to enter bookmark design contest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s time for Rowan Public Library’s 2019 Children’s Bookmark Design Contest. Sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library, this annual contest is open for children between the ages of 4 and 11 years old. The contest opened Oct. 7 and closes Nov. 9.
Entry forms are available online or at any RPL location. Completed entries can be submitted at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), or RPL South (China Grove).
Last year, there were over 230 entries, with a variety of colorful and imaginative designs. “I’d love to see even more submissions this year,” said Hope Loman, RPL Youth Services Supervisor. “And I encourage children to showcase their creativity and artistic skill – it’s always so much fun to see what they come up with.”
There are a few important stipulations, though: entries must be done without any outside assistance; entries must be hand-drawn; and designs may not contain any trademarked characters.
First, second, and third-place prizes to three different categories: four to six-year-olds, seven to nine-year-olds, and 10 to 11-year-olds.
First place winners will receive a $25 cash prize, certificate, and have their bookmark professionally printed and distributed by RPL. Second place winners will receive a $15 cash prize and certificate. Third place winners will receive a $10 cash prize and certificate. Prizes will be awarded on Monday, Dec. 2, at a Winners Reception hosted by the Friends of RPL and held at RPL Headquarters.
For more information, contact your nearest branch, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 704-216-8234.
