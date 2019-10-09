Bond denied again for Clover man accused of shooting stranger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Clover man facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in connection with a 2018 manhunt that crossed state lines, was denied bond again in a York County courtroom Wednesday.
It’s been a year and a half since Robert Beverly was first arrested. His defense attorneys opened the hearing by asking for a dismissal of the charges based on missing evidence that hasn’t been turned over by the state.
The state said in court they turned over footage from York County and Gaston County deputies, but the defense claims there are gaps in that footage or video missing all together.
The evidence in question stems from Beverly’s arrest in April of 2018.
Beverly is accused of shooting at people inside a home in Clover, holding a neighbor against her will and eventually leading deputies on chase into North Carolina.
Beverly’s attorneys dispute the claims and say he was shot at by people in the home and was running because he was scared for his life.
“I was scared,” Beverly said when asked why he ran.
The defense also made claims in court that there are other parts of the case the state is not investigating – including the possibility of a second shooter.
The solicitor’s office tells WBTV in a statement, "To date, no one has been able to identify a second shooter or another party on scene. If new information becomes available in that regard, the information will be investigated as appropriate.”
Ultimately a judge denied the request to have the charges dismissed saying there’s been a lot of disagreement over what has and has not been turned over. He also denied bond for Beverly saying he was a flight risk and a possible danger to the community.
Ben Hasty/Defense Attorney for Robert Beverly “At 540 days where the state is now telling us they’re not investigating certain crimes and flat out dismissing other charges, I did think that bond should have been revisited. Certainly, I understand the judge’s position and his role as a neutral arbiter and his role in this position.”
The kidnapping charge is being dismissed. In court, the solicitor said the alleged victim has since passed away, so they are dropping that charge.
