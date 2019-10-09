Officials say 125K customers impacted, 12M gallons lost due to major water main break in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 125,000 customers have been impacted and close to 12 million gallons of water have been lost due to a major water main break in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.
The water main break has left many residents with limited to no water in York County, causing officials to issue a Boil Water Advisory.
According to the city of Rock Hill, the disruption is due to a 24-inch water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road. The break caused massive flooding on Cherry Road.
The city of Rock Hill has recommended local schools and businesses to close Thursday. Officials expect to make the repair overnight, but the filtering and cleaning process might take a day or two.
Officials are asking people to use plastic/paper, including plates, forks and cops, among other items. Some customers may not have water and others will have a low pressure.
The water main break is not believed to be related to construction going on at the plant
Officials say they lost six million gallons of water in about an hour, and about 12 million gallons total.
Nearby fire departments, including Charlotte, are working with local officials in case of an emergency. Officials say this is the first time this has happened in the 100 years they’ve been in the water business.
Officials ask York County and municipal water customers to reduce water use as much as possible while crews work to isolate the problem. The break has resulted in low water pressure and in some cases no water for customers.
Around 3:15 p.m., officials issued the Boil Water Advisory and provided instructions for purifying water by boiling.
Winthrop University tweeted that all remaining Wednesday classes are cancelled, effective immediately due to city water line break, Officials said to check the school’s website for information on dining options, among other things.
Several areas including Tega Cay, Fort Mill and Rock Hill sent out social media posts or website messages regarding the water main break.
Visit York County tweeted that due to low or no pressure and a boil water advisory, many restaurants across the county have closed for the evening.
