We’ve waited for it! Now let’s enjoy the 70s...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After summer stretched WAY into fall, we are finally settling down with almost average temperatures.
There could be a few stray showers this evening, but the rest of the week looks pretty dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a little closer to 80°. Humidity levels will cooperate and allow us to enjoy a few sunny, fall-like days.
The weekend will bring the arrival of another cold front. Again, it doesn’t offer the hope of much rain – but there’s at least a 20% chance on Saturday. By Sunday, the rain chance is gone again. After low 80s on Saturday, we will be back to the mid 70s on Sunday.
Next week brings another chance for rain by midweek. The models are starting to show a little promise on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
