West Avenue streetscape opens October 10 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - City leaders in Kannapolis are inviting the public to the opening of the West Avenue streetscape, from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.
There will be a ceremony at 5:30 p.m., the Downtown Runaround, and a street festival featuring live music, lots of games and fun activities, and food trucks.
The new downtown streetscape and linear park on West Avenue is “a beautiful tree lined street which will accommodate live music, open air dining, walking, running, a putt-putt lawn, and other greenspaces perfect for reading, classes for exercise or other special events.”
The new streetscape also has fountains, public restrooms, swings, public art and murals. Oak Avenue and Vance Street have also received a facelift with new sidewalks, trees, landscaping, paving and more.
For the detailed schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/streetscapeopening
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.