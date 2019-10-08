Rowan commissioners place moratorium on solar farms

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have stopped further development of solar farms across the county for six months.
The action was taken during the commission’s meeting on Monday.
The moratorium will be in effect until April 7. During that time, the Rowan County Planning Board time will look at issues related to solar energy systems, consider development standards and establish recommendations for text amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance.
The moratorium does not affect solar panels on homes or businesses, but instead, is placed on applications to establish or expand ground-mounted solar energy systems within Rowan County’s planning jurisdiction.
Many residents at the meeting continued to express concern over a large solar farm planned for western Rowan County. The moratorium does not apply to that proposal.
The proposal was presented by China Grove Solar, and would involve the building of a 65 megawatt (AC), 400 acre solar farm along sections of the 700-2300 Block of Neel Rd., 5000 Block of Sherrills Ford Rd., and the 200 - 500 Block of Old Bradshaw Rd.
China Grove Solar will request a conditional use permit to allow for the solar farm on land that is primarily zoned rural agricultural.
Many residents are opposed to the project, citing the size of the solar farm, property values, and aesthetics for the area. Approximately 200 acres of trees would be taken down to make room for the project, according to a representative of the applicant.
Commissioners will take up the issue of the proposed solar farm again on October 21. Commissioners could decide to approve the request as presented, approve the request with modifications, or deny the request.
