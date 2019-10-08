Police: Women wearing scrubs steal wallet, go on Target gift card shopping spree

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women wearing scrubs are believed to have stolen a wallet from an employee at a Concord business on Sunday, then used the money to purchase $700 in gift cards at a local Target, according to police.
The victim was working at Molly Malone’s Boutique in the Afton Ridge area. The wallet was taken on Sunday afternoon.
The business owner told police that the women took the wallet from one of the employees and used the cash and credit cards in the wallet on the gift cards.
Kannapolis police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-920-4000.
