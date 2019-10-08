No Swimming Advisory issued for cove on Mountain Island Lake due to sewage discharge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials issued a No Swimming Advisory for a cove on Mountain Island Lake due to a sewage discharge Tuesday.
According to the county public information department, the advisory was issued for Nance Cove after about 3,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged into the cove Tuesday.
Officials say the discharge was caused by a blockage in Charlotte Water’s sewer line on Rocky Branch Drive in Charlotte. The blockage has been removed and the discharge stopped.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the affected area until conditions are deemed safe, then the No Swimming Advisory will be lifted.
"Since Mountain Island Lake is heavily used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the sewage discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.