Myers Park, Weddington, and Shelby all stay at the top of the football rankings

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Myers Park, Weddington, and Shelby all hold firm at the top of the NC high school football poll this week.
With Weddington’s decisive 45-0 win over Charlotte Catholic last week, the Warriors now have all 13 first place votes and the Cougars are no longer in the rankings.
Here are the Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 8, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (6-0) 118 1
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (5-0-1) 114 2
3. Richmond County (3) (6-0) 109 3
4. East Forsyth (6-0) 83 4
5. Scotland County (6-0) 68 6
6. Charlotte Vance (4-1) 67 5
7. West Forsyth (6-0) 59 7
8. Wake Forest (5-1) 35 8
9. Raleigh Leesville Road (6-0) 31 10
10. Pfafftown Reagan (6-0) 18 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Kings Mountain (7-0) 116 2
3. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) 94 3
4. Lee County (6-0) 77 4
5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5
6. Statesville (6-0) 51 7
7. Southern Nash (6-0) 48 8
8. Jacksonville (4-1) 27 9
9. Eastern Alamance (6-0) 26 T10
10. Havelock (4-1) 14 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 12, Clayton Cleveland 12.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (9) (5-1) 124 1
2. Randleman (3) (6-0) 103 2
3. Reidsville (1) (6-1) 99 3
4. Lawndale Burns (5-1) 72 5
5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 55 6
5. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1) 55 7
7. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 47 8
8. Lenoir Hibriten (5-1) 43 9
9. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) 39 4
10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 24 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: Hertford County 11, North Lincoln 11.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (12) (6-0) 129 1
2. East Surry (1) (6-0) 117 2
3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 102 3
4. Mitchell County (6-0) 86 4
5. Robbinsville (7-0) 73 5
6. Murphy (5-1) 58 6
7. Swain County (6-0) 51 7
8. Polk County (6-0) 46 8
9. Princeton (5-0) 29 9
10. Mt. Airy (4-2) 9 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
