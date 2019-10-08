Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old girl last seen on Saturday is missing in Henrico County.
The Aware Foundation says Grace Davis was last seen in the West End of the county and may still be in the Richmond area.
She was last seen wearing pink shorts, a white shirt and a jean jacket.
“Her family and friends are very concerned for her well-being,” the Aware Foundation said in a news release.
Anyone with information about Davis is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.
