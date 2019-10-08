Man wanted in hit-and-run that left NC woman dead

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Caldwell County Monday night is being sought by law enforcement.
Lenoir police say 25-year-old Marriah Kelly Warren was traveling on Fairview Drive near Harper Avenue when 36-year-old Kenneth Avery Davis smashed into her. Warren was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and pronounced dead. The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m.
Police say Davis ran off before emergency crews arrived. A passenger in Davis’ vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest on charges of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Warren’s family says they’re still in shock and want the suspect caught immediately.
Anyone who knows where Davis is should call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
The investigation is ongoing.
