Lincoln County man arrested after attempting to break into homes, vehicles

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been placed into custody after deputies in Lincoln County found him attempting to break into a local residence early Tuesday morning.
Clarence Steven Howell, 41, has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of attempted breaking and entering, one count of misdeamenor breaking and entering and attempting to break and enter into a motor vehicle.
Howell was discovered by police early Tuesday morning after residents at a home off of Salem Church Road called authorities to report an individual was attempting to break into their home.
Upon discovering Howell, police were also able to locate mail that had been stolen from several nearby residences and also identified damage to the property of the home where he had been found.
Howell was placed under secured bond and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.