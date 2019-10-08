Kannapolis City Council approves incentives for athletic training, research facility

“We are already home to eight universities on the North Carolina Research Campus whose mission is to research nutrition and exercise and this project may be a perfect fit. Our brand, Discover a Healthy Life, focuses on our City being a place where health, nutrition, exercise, science and education is our business. We look forward to working with the United States Performance Center officials to see if we can bring their facilities, visitors, and employees to our City,” commented Darrell Hinnant, Mayor of Kannapolis. “As with other economic development projects we have explored, for the revitalization of our downtown, we will be conducting our due diligence on this project. Our plan is to know within 90 days if this will be the next major anchor in our downtown.”