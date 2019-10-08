Important dates for Election 2019 in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: November 5 is a little less than a month away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of in the weeks leading up to Election Day 2019.
Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Cabarrus County Board of Elections (369 Church St. N, Concord). Unregistered early voters enjoy a provision that allows them to register on the day they vote. Voter registration is not available on Election Day.
Here’s a rundown of all the important election dates for Cabarrus County voters:
October 11, 2019: Last day to register (outside One-Stop Voting) or change your address (postmarked or hand delivered by this day).
October 16, 2019: One-Stop Voting begins at the Board of Elections. Other dates include:
· Wednesday, October 16 through Friday, October 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Monday October 28 through Friday, November 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
October 29, 2019: Last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot
November 1, 2019: One-Stop Voting ends
November 5, 2019: All absentee ballots due by 5 p.m.
November 5, 2019: Election Day
Click on the following links to get direct information on the following hot topics:
View sample ballots: bit.ly/CabCoBallot
Check voter registration: bit.ly/CabCoVoteReg
Find your precinct location: bit.ly/CabCoPrecincts
Note that photo IDs are not required for the 2019 election.
For information on a wide variety of Election 2019 topics, visit cabarruscounty.us/elections or call 704-920-2860.
