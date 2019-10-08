Family on vacation finds more than a half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine at SC beach

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family on vacation found more than a half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine at a Lowcountry beach.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a man walking with his family on Fripp Island spotted an unknown object floating in the water and retrieved it.
Authorities say the man discovered 20 bricks of cocaine and called deputies. BCSO officials said the street value of the drugs found is around $600,000.
The investigation began on Sunday at 11:56 p.m. when deputies responded to Ocean Point Lane for a report of drugs being found.
A man said that he and his family were on the island and staying at a vacation house. The man said while he and his family were walking on the beach he saw a large dark object floating near the shore near Marlin Lane.
He then retrieved the item from the water to get a closer look, then placed it onto the family’s golf cart to transport it to their vacation house.
When he opened the package he saw several bricks of an unknown item, a report states.
He told investigators he then cut one of the bricks with a knife and reported seeing a white powdery substance. Deputies say the man then immediately called law enforcement.
When deputies arrived and made contact with the man, they saw a large black trash bag that was torn open with 20 bricks of a suspected illegal substance.
Laying next to the bricks, the deputies saw the man’s knife with the white powdery substance on it.
The deputy then tested the substance which tested positive for cocaine. The drugs were then transported to evidence.
