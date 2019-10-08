Dog fight in Lincoln County ends in machete attack

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight between two dogs in Lincoln County resulted in injuries to one individual and the arrest of another on Monday afternoon.
The incident involved Cody Clark, 27, and Timothy Ramsey, 42, after their dogs reportedly began to fight and one man attempted to break it up by using a stick to get between the animals.
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that Ramsey was struck in the head by Clark with a machete during the altercation between the two dogs.
Ramsey was found shortly after the incident occurred and was transported to the hospital.
Clark has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury and is currently being held under secured bond.
