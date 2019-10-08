Delightful weather week ahead, but drought continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a huge shot of cooler air arrived this past weekend, another reinforcing front is moving through overnight and will drop temperatures another 10 degrees again on Tuesday.
Despite the stout front moving through, a lack of available moisture with it has once again limited the rainfall across our region with only light amounts showing up in the mountains.
We may see a replay of that again on Tuesday with the mountains once again having the best chance of seeing any wet weather.
Beyond that, the upside to this forecast is the mild weather that will accompany us all week long with highs remaining in the 70s.
If you’re looking down the road for any more rain, the only slight hope would be with the next front passing through Saturday, but it’s only enough for us to bump the forecast up to 20 percent coverage. Ouch.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
