County approves $8.4 million in rental subsidies to help most vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - County commissioners tentatively approved $8.4 million in rental subsidies for agencies that assist some of the most vulnerable people in Mecklenburg County. The money is earmarked to assist the homeless and families staying in area shelters.
“(We’re) wanting to make sure we’re serving populations where people are getting stuck, they’re stuck in the shelter, stuck in the system for a protracted period of time and there is no way out,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.
Dirorio noted that some of the City of Charlotte’s affordable housing units will serve people at 30% AMI and above while this will fill a gap for people below that mark.
Frankly they’re are most vulnerable, there are very limited amount of programs that are focused on 30% AMI and below and I’m really glad we’re trying to step in that gap and help out," County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said.
