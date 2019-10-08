CMPD officer leads campaign to help family after mother, children killed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer spent her free time to help a family of complete strangers after they lost everything - including a mother and two children - in a devastating fire.
The fire, ruled accidental due to a candle, happened in January on Academy Street in northeast Charlotte. Ana Sanchez and her two children, 2-year-old Aranza Santa Mendez Sanchez and 9-year-old Leonel Alexander Villagrez Sanchez, died in the following days from their injuries.
According to CMPD, Officer Tatiana Corrales wasn’t there when the fire happened, but she heard about the family’s tragic situation. Not only had they lost their loved ones, but all their material possessions as well.
“Officer Corrales wanted to show this family they have support from CMPD officers,” the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
In the months since the fire, CMPD says Officer Corrales has spent her free time looking for donations “to help bring some normalcy to the family.” Corrales, along with other officers, delivered the donated items to the family this weekend.
“Thank you, Officer Corrales, for stepping up to help those in need,” CMPD said. “Your compassion, leadership, and determination are what make you an asset to CMPD’s Eastway division.”
Officer Corrales is not only an an asset to her division, but to all of Charlotte.
