CMPD investigating two sexual assaults by strangers that happened two days apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two sexual assaults that happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday in southwest Charlotte and Monday in northeast Charlotte.
Both of the incidents involved strangers to the victims.
The woods behind the Family Dollar store on Nations Ford Road is where one woman found herself attacked by a stranger.
“I work in the area, so it’s very alarming," one person told WBTV. "Me and my employees are outside quite a bit, so now we have to be more aware of our surroundings.”
According to the police report, around 3 a.m. Saturday a 27-year-old woman was assaulted, forcibly fondled and raped by someone she does not know. She was hospitalized with bruises and scratches.
“Majority of sexual assaults and rapes that occur - it does tend to be an acquaintance,” Safe Alliance Director of Volunteer Relations Tenille Banner said.
Banner says these cases are unusual, but they do happen. According to CMPD, sexual assaults involving strangers only account for 10% of their cases.
But two days later, on Monday and also around 3 a.m., it happened to another 27-year-old woman.
This time it happened near the busy Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. The police report listed kidnapping and forcible fondling.
Less than two weeks ago another woman reported being assaulted in northeast Charlotte by a stranger after he gave her a ride home. That happened on W. Sugar Creek Rd. near Reagan Dr.
The attacks are making some women prepare.
“I’m carrying my mace, as you see I have,” one woman said. “Making sure my employees carry some, too.”
Police have not made any arrests.
If you have any information about any of the cases you should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
