Cloudy, cool and still not much rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today’s weather looks a lot like the weather we experienced Saturday.
I’m forecasting lots of cloud cover, cooler NE breezes and spotty light showers and sprinkles. Readings will be mostly in the 60s through the bulk of the day. The rain chance around Charlotte is only at about 20%, while the chance for more mist, drizzle and fog over the mountains stands at 60%.
Clouds cover isn’t likely to break up overnight, and a few lingering sprinkles are possible as low temperatures fall back into the 50s.
More sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the seasonal mid to upper 70s are expected Wednesday through Friday with little chance for much-needed rain. Looking beyond the workweek, rain chances appear to remain low Saturday and Sunday with seasonal temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
