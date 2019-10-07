Woman lied about ‘Southern Charm’ star trying to break into her house, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been charged with filing a false police report after Mount Pleasant officers say she lied about Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis trying to break into her house.
Officers responded to the home of 33-year-old Lara Dawson on Caitlin’s Way on Sept. 27 around 2 p.m for a reported burglary in progress.
Dawson told dispatchers that Dennis, a “former friend," was trying to break into her house and that she was watching it happen, according to the incident report. She also said that Dennis was with a large man in a red shirt, and that they were in a black Honda SUV with an unknown Texas license plate.
According to the incident report, Dawson added that Dennis tried to get in the front door, then went to the back of the house, then returned to the SUV and put something in the trunk. She also reported there were signs of forced entry at the screen door to her back porch.
When officers arrived, they swept the house and didn’t find anybody inside or any signs of forced entry.
“There was what appeared to be pre-existing damage to the framing on the lower part of the door,” the officer wrote in the report. “The exposed wood looked aged and roughly in the same condition to the rest of the framing.”
Dawson gave officers a written statement and was “absolutely clear” it was Dennis who tried to break-in, according to the report. She also said that she and Dennis had been friends “since January or February” up until a few weeks ago.
An officer then called Dennis’ attorney’s office and talked with her. She said she had been there since 11:50 a.m., two hours before Dawson reported the alleged burglary. Dennis’ attorney also agreed to sign an affidavit saying she had been there since that time.
Dawson was then taken into custody. According to jail records, she was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.
In January 2019, another woman was also charged with filing a false police report in connection with a Southern Charm cast member when she accused J.D. Madison of sexually assaulting her.
Dennis is the mother to two children she had with former South Carolina state treasurer Thomas Ravenel. He recently pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery and received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $500 fine.
