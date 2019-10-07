“We can’t not rebuild,” couple who got married at Balls Creek campground vows to rebuild

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Balls Creek Campground held its first prayer service a week after a massive fire broke out at the location.
Investigators still don't know what caused the fire, but they have called it suspicious.
Sunday night was the first time people from that campground got together and they held a whole service talking about what’s next.
At the service they said at least $2 million dollars to revamp what was lost.
For one woman -- whatever the cost is worth it because her love story began at that camp.
“After our first date I came home and said this is the man I’m going to marry,” said Courtney Saunders, who had been coming to Balls Creek Campground her whole life. Her family had a tent at the site.
After her fateful first date with Bradley, Courtney him to the Balls Creek Campground.
She'd grown up coming for services like this in the Arbor, a gathering space for services at the campground.
“I had my back and I was turned toward that way and he said is this where we would get married? I said yeah then turned around and he was down on one knee. At that point I knew we had to get married out here also,” said Saunders.
Courtney walked down The Arbor aisle to marry Bradley.
“My husbands trying not to cry as I’m walking down the aisle and I gave up, I cried,” said Saunders.
That was just the beginning of their tradition coming to Balls Creek.
“A lot of couples don’t get to go back to the place they had their wedding. It brights up the romance and brings back the giddiness of your wedding day,” said Saunders.
When Courtney learned camp was burning she was devastated, along with all of the people who gathered at the Arbor Sunday night to pray and sing.
“On the nights we have singing and praying you can feel God in the house,” said Saunders.
For the tents that were destroyed, like Courtney's family's, they say in spite of not having insurance the place means so much to them they have to rebuild.
“We have so many memories here, we can’t not rebuild. It’s going to take everything we have to do it, but we’re going to do it,” said Saunders.
If you would like to help they say anyone with a construction background is very needed, in addition to other things. You can contact people with the campground via this site.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.