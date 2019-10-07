Two earthquakes rattle Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two earthquakes were recorded in the Charlotte region other over the weekend.
The first earthquake hit just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Caldwell County just southeast of Blowing Rock. That earthquake was a magnitude 2.1.
A few hours later, at 4:30 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Indian Trail. Both earthquakes were considered shallow by the USGS, being between 0 and 70 km deep.
In both cases, only one person reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS, McClatchy reports. No injuries or damages were reported.
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Davidson and Davie Counties last month
Also in September, six earthquakes in five days were reported near Cherokee, North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.