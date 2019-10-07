Today brings warmest weather of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With highs pressure off the coast and a frontal back to our west, today will bring the warmest weather of the week with afternoon readings in the low to middle 80s, well above average for this time of the year.
There may be a stray shower south and east of Charlotte and perhaps a few over the mountains as well, but overall, the rain chance remains low.
As the front moves into the WBTV news area tonight cloud cover will remain thick and an isolated shower or two could pop up. It will remain mild overnight with lows in the lower 60s.
Tuesday’s weather looks a lot like the weather we experienced Saturday. I’m forecasting lots of cloud cover, cooler NE breezes and spotty showers and sprinkles. Reading will be mostly in the 60s.
More sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the seasonal mid 70s are expected Wednesday through Friday with little chance for much-needed rain.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
