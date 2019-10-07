Statesville reopens discussion on controversial American flag ordinance

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - City Council in Statesville is meeting Monday night and they’re talking about the big American flag at the Gander RV by I-77 in Iredell County which has been at the center of recent controversy.
The size of the flag goes against the city code right now, but they’re talking about it again with a new vote on the table.
Council member John Staford brought this flag issue up for a vote again. He said tonight’s outcome on the flag may be different because of elections coming up.
“Statesville is nearing a new election and three of the ‘no’ votes on this issue have chosen not to run,” said Staford.
Those ‘no’ votes have kept the flag flying.
“The flag is not going to come down,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Gander RV and Camping World.
Lemonis has stood firm on keeping the flag up at his business off I-77. He says it’s all about honoring veterans.
“[It] belongs to this country. Belongs to the men and women who have died for this country. That’s what it represents,” said veteran Gary Butts.
“Fly a flag whether it’s 10 feet long or 100 feet long - as long as it’s not hurting anything,” said another resident.
But it has been hurting Gander’s wallet. They’ve been racking up $50 per-day fines because the flag’s size goes against a city ordinance.
Lemonis says they intend to pay.
“Him flying that flag causes no harm and endangers no one," said Staford.
The city ordinance has not changed after a year of controversy.
“This is an item that should have never come to fruition or reared it’s ugly head," said Staford.
Staford says with municipal elections in Statesville on Tuesday, October 8, Monday night’s council vote could be different.
“I thought this was a good opportunity to give the existing council a chance to correct this embarrassment to our city before they leave office,” said Staford.
WBTV reached out to council members Roy West, Michael Johnson and Keith Williams - the council members who previously voted no on changing the ordinance. West and Williams did not return calls and Johnson said to “wait and see” about the outcome of the meeting.
