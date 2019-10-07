SLED seeking possible victims in connection to Florence County human trafficking case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating possible victims in connection to a Florence County human trafficking case.
According to a press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, 42-year-old Jason Roger Pope remains in jail following his Aug. 29 arrest.
Pope is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and kidnapping.
Bond was previously denied on all charges.
According to the release, authorities believe there are additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at (866) 472-8477.
