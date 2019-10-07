SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pumpkin patch on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury has sprung up almost overnight!
The annual tradition of the pumpkin patch at Milford Hills United Methodist Church is underway with dozens and dozens of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors.
There is also an area to have photos made and some specialty items for Fall.
The proceeds go to support the missions efforts of MHUMC.
The church is located at 1630 Statesville Boulevard.
