Police charge two with stealing and pawning ring while working for home cleaning service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman have been charged for stealing and pawning rings while working for a home cleaning service.
According to the report at the Salisbury Police Department, Amanda Rakes, 35, of Welch Road in Salisbury, worked for the cleaning service and swapped out an expensive ring for a fake one from a customer’s home in the 100 block of Covenant Woods Drive. A woman came home and found that several rings, including a class ring and a wedding band, were missing.
Rakes was arrested on Friday at her home that she shared with her boyfriend, Jonathan Paul Craver, 42.
Rakes was charged with felony larceny. Craver was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.
Craver was not accused of stealing the jewelry, but detectives said he pawned the jewelry, according to police.
Both Rakes and Craver are out on bond.
