Pair arrested after breaking into Matthews high school

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two individuals have been taken into custody after they were caught breaking into a high school in Matthews on Sunday.
Officers with the Matthews Police Department were notified of a security alarm going off at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning and responded to the incident at David W Butler high school.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Francisco Hernandez-Gomez, 21, and Romana Milardic, 20, inside of the school’s auditorium.
Both individuals have been charged with breaking and entering.
No further information has been released at this time.
