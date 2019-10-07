NC Democratic Party Chairman Goodwin raising money for Insurance Commissioner run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin has begun fundraising for a 2020 campaign for North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.
A round of fundraising letters hit mailboxes of select supporters last week that said Goodwin is “very seriously explor(ing) a third term” as commissioner, a position he held for eight years before losing to Republican Mike Causey in 2016.
“I write you today because YOU were one of my ORIGINAL donors during my first term as NC Insurance Commissioner, following the late Insurance Commissioner Jim Long,” Goodwin’s fundraising letter begins.
“Because of personal support of my campaign over the years from friends like you, I had the privilege to serve as North Carolina’s elected Insurance Commissioner for two full terms,” the letter continues.
Later, the letter points out that Causey beat Goodwin by less than half of a percentage point.
Goodwin currently serves as chairman of the NCDP. It is not clear whether Goodwin would resign if he officially launched a campaign for commissioner.
When asked about his fundraising efforts by a WBTV reporter, Goodwin said he is considering another run for his old office.
“I’m receiving strong encouragement from longtime friends and supporters to run in 2020 and very seriously exploring it before making a final decision,” he said.
A NCDP spokesman declined to comment.
A review of Goodwin’s campaign finance reports show he has kept his committee active and received $5,100 in contributions through the first half of this year.
The letter closes by asking for “a donation of $10, $25, $100, or $500+ now—or a commitment to donate $10+ recurring each month automatically online for the next five months until the primary election in March 2020.”
Causey officially launched his 2020 re-election campaign last week.
